Summer soundtrack! Gashi is taking it back to the ‘80s with his upcoming sophomore album, 1984.

“I wasn’t alive during that decade, but I connect so much with everything from that era,” the artist, 30, said in a statement. “I love everything about ‘80s culture, from the music to the films to the fashion, and I always wished I could have experienced that time in history.”

The 14-track concept album, which is set to be released by RCA Records on Friday, August 7, has 14 tracks including the singles “Mr. Ferrari,” “Paranoid”, “Upset” featuring Pink Sweat$ and Njomza and Mama featuring Sting.

“My parents got married in 1984, and some of the greatest music ever made came from the ‘80s,” Gashi continued. “I just wanted to make music that made people feel the way I feel when I hear anything from that era.”

The retro follow-up to the entertainer’s self-titled 2019 debut album “dials down the trap and turns up the Phil Collins,” according to a press release.

“The vibe of my music has always been there. I’m still singing, but I’m not doing trap beats no more,” he said. “I’m using synths and pads, and I’ve taken it all the way there. But at the same time, it’s way modern. It might sound like Phil Collins or Bono, but the beats and the music are super fresh, where a kid today could connect with it.”

Gashi was born in Libya and moved from country to country growing up. Eventually, his family settled in Brooklyn, where he developed his love for music. Since then, he has collaborated with artists including Chris Brown, Travis Scott, G-Eazy, French Montana and DJ Snake.