Raven-Symoné joked that her and wife Miranda Maday’s new podcast is “not a safe space” when it comes to sharing their thoughts with fans — and each other.

While chatting exclusively with Us Weekly on Monday, July 10, about their series, “The Best Podcast Ever,” Maday, 35, compared the show to a couple’s therapy session with their listeners.

“You do feel comfortable. You’re like, ‘Oh, I’m a home and there’s nobody else here and now I’m gonna say something,’” Maday shared. “I do feel like there is an element of couple’s therapy just because it’s forcing us to have, like, sit-down communication, but we also have real couple’s therapy. Yeah, so that’s really when we got to town on that stuff.”

Raven, 37, meanwhile, noted that you “still gotta be aware of what you’re saying” on and off mic in front of other people, including her spouse. “[A safe] space is Raven with all of her pastels in an art room and her watercolors with no one else around. That’s a safe space,” Maday added, referring to Raven’s character Raven Baxter from Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home.

Each episode of the couple’s podcast — the first episode of which premiered on Monday — kicks off with them spinning a wheel of random words and beginning a conversation based on the result. But as Maday told Us, their conversations about the episode’s selected word can quickly go off the rails.

Speaking about an episode about the word roommates, she recalled: “Almost every time we’ve done an episode, I will think about it, and then after the fact, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we didn’t even, like, even hearing you say roommate right now, I’m like, ‘Why didn’t we talk about room and mate? Like, why is it called a roommate?”

Working together on “The Best Podcast Ever” and on their own individual projects has taken up a lot of the duo’s time, which they otherwise would use for a date night. “It’s definitely hard to make that time,” Raven explained. “We are learning how to do that. Date night right now consists of watching all of the Mission Impossible series one night at a time. But we’re only on No. 1.”

When they do have time for a date night, however, Raven said it often turns into “a technical discussion about what something needs to look like in the morning.” She added: “I think our core knows why we’re doing this and that we have the rest of our lives to vacay and enjoy date night once we get this grinding done.”

Just as they are working hard to play hard down the line, the same mentality applies to their plans to build a family. “We gotta pay for that family,” Raven quipped. “So we’re working right now.”

Maday told Us that the couple — who tied the knot in June 2020 — have “ideas” about what their family could look like one day. “The cool thing about Raven and I, though, is we’ll throw one thing up on the board and then we’ll sit with it and then it morphs into a million different things,” she shared. “That is kind of what our family’s future looks like. There will be a family in some way, shape or form.”

For now, the two are showing their appreciation for each other in small ways … even if they don’t always go to plan. “This morning, I tried but she was like, ‘I’m getting my glam done,’” Raven joked. “I was like, ‘Do you wanna dance with me?’ She’s like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘OK. never mind.’ But sometimes she does.”

