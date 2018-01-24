All’s well that ends … relatively well. On the Wednesday, January 24, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion (part two), the women wasted no time going for each other’s throats. It seemed that since filming had ended, tempers had not cooled much. Poor Andy Cohen did his best to moderate, but his efforts to keep the peace were only so effective.

Kim D. Vs. Teresa

First up were Kim D. and Teresa Giudice, who were mid-argument when the episode began. “F—k yeah, I’m on probation, bitch,” Teresa snapped at the boutique owner, noting that Posche (the name of Kim D.’s shop) stood for “Piece Of S—t Coke wHore Every day.” She must have been spelling whore with an “H,” … but, you know, it was close.

During the course of their argument, Kim D. revealed that the charity fashion show only raised $3,000 for the family. Naturally, Teresa jumped all over for that too, arguing it wasn’t nearly enough and speculating that Kim. D. had pocketed some of the proceeds herself. Melissa Gorga tried to step in, but basically didn’t get a word in edgewise. Teresa then accused Kim D. of being a home wrecker and a madame. Kim D. said she wasn’t a madame, but she didn’t hate the idea.

Margaret Is Being Sued

Margaret Josephs then confirmed that she is being sued for over $9 million by Vineyard Vines. She insisted this was “normal” in her industry and it was nothing to get excited about. Siggy Flicker, however, cited this as further evidence that Margaret was a bad person.

Dolores Vs. Danielle

Dolores Catania then took Danielle Staub to task for the way Danielle had talked about Dolores’ relationship with her ex-husband, Frank. Dolores admitted that she didn’t have any evidence to back up her earlier claims that Danielle was allegedly on drugs, but insisted that something with Danielle seemed “off,” adding that she thought perhaps Danielle was taking Xanax. “I get it. You don’t like me, but shut the f—k up and stop calling me names,” Danielle shouted back. Dolores then called Danielle a “professional victim.” During the break, Danielle barked, “I don’t want anything to do with Dolores Catania, that piece of s—t.” Dolores could hear Danielle and giggled, noting that she loved getting her worked up like this.

Margaret Vs. Siggy

Margaret and Siggy still weren’t friends, either. Though Dolores admitted to Andy that she didn’t really think Margaret was anti-Semitic as Siggy had claimed, Siggy wouldn’t quite say that. “Only Margaret knows what’s in her heart,” Siggy sighed. She then added, “Shame on you!” when Margaret started listing her deep ties to Jewish people. “You are not Jewish. You didn’t convert. You are not Jewish.”

Andy jumped in to say that he didn’t agree with Siggy on this one and even his parents weren’t offended by Margaret’s comment. “You don’t bring him up in casual conversation,” Siggy said. “It’s done.” She then told everyone else that she didn’t “give a s—t“ what they felt. When asked if they could ever be friends, Margaret said she was good at putting things behind her and moving on. Siggy … maybe not so much.

