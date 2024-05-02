Reba McEntire is thrilled about being the latest artist chosen for Kelly Clarkson’s Kellyoke cover series, especially given their personal history.

McEntire, 69, took to social media on Wednesday, May 1, to share a clip of Clarkson, 42, performing one of her tracks, writing via X, “Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition? 😍 Stream the original version here.”

This isn’t the first time McEntire and Clarkson have bonded over music. After reuniting on season 23 of The Voice, Clarkson and McEntire were both moved by Kala Banham‘s performance of “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

“Kala surprised me the most,” Clarkson said about her team member during an April 2023 episode. “She can make you cry after the first three notes — that’s rare!”

In response, McEntire praised the way Banham affected Clarkson, adding, “The emotions that she showed, I got chills, Kelly cried. That’s what you want from a performer.”

Before appearing on the NBC competition series, McEntire and Clarkson became friends when they performed together during the season 1 finale of American Idol in 2002. Years later, Clarkson started dating Brandon Blackstock — the son of McEntire’s now ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.

Clarkson and Brandon, 47, tied the knot in 2013 before welcoming kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

McEntire noted at the time that she didn’t plan to take sides in the breakup. “You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend,” McEntire, who split from Narvel, 67, in 2015 before moving on with boyfriend Rex Linn, told Extra in October 2021. “I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.”

She added: “I pray everyone gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart.”

After their split, Clarkson and Brandon sparked a lengthy legal battle over their assets. Clarkson, who was declared legally single in September 2021, was ordered to pay Brandon nearly $200,000 per month, including temporary payments of $150,000 each month in spousal support. In addition to paying an extra $45,601 per month in child support, Clarkson was granted primary custody.

Clarkson has since confessed that she has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told People in January. “[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

According to Clarkson, it hasn’t been easy to meet someone new.

“Dating sucks. It’s so awkward. I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am,” she added. “I told a friend [that my future partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’”