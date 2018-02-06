Want to experience Paris like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his leading ladies? Here’s your chance!

Following the Monday, February 5, episode of The Bachelor, U by Uniworld, the river cruise that the women enjoyed during the episode in France, announced its ‘U Get the Rose’ travel package recreating favorite moments from the episode. The B ship served as the home for the remaining women during their first international getaway of the season.

The package starts at $150 and includes a bottle of wine (#RoséAllDay); romantic turn down service rose petals; breakfast in bed; a romantic movie on the ship’s deck overlooking the lights of Paris; an evening experience for two at the Eiffel Tower and an evening sleeping under the stars on the top deck in a luxury tent for two.

Additionally, there are optional excursions available along the Seine, where guests can explore memorable moments from the episode in Paris and create their own. These include:

Midnight in Paris: Enjoy an evening tour of the Eiffel Tower area, including the nightly light show.

Can-Can: Take in the full Moulin Rouge experience.

Sail the Seine: Sail the Seine in a smaller ship to cruise below the lower bridges of Paris, taking in as Notre Dame and Île St-Louis.

The Latin Quarter: Take a romantic stroll or window shop with friends surrounded by cafes, bars and shops.

“It’s fitting that U, the first-ever river cruise for 21 to 45-year-old travelers, would also be the first cruise experience to ever be featured on The Bachelor,” Ellen Bettridge, President & CEO of Uniworld, said in a statement. “We are used to making history and it was great to watch this group of women on their journey for love experience U the same way our guests will once it officially launches in April. U is the ultimate fun, stylish way to discover some of the most beautiful sites in Europe from Paris, Amsterdam, Budapest and beyond, and the best part: it’s your boutique hotel, yoga studio, cab and favorite restaurant all in one, whether you get the rose or not.”

To learn more about the U, visit www.ubyuniworld.com. Tune in to The Bachelor on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

