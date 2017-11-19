Sometimes it’s best to keep it all in the family – just ask the Real Housewives of Atlanta. On the Sunday, November 19, episode, the ladies were all seeking more time with their nearest and dearest. Kenya Moore was trying to keep her new marriage hot and heavy despite not living in the same state as he husband. Porsha Williams and her sister, Lauren, were looking to open their own salon. Oh, and Sheree Whitfield was planning a blowout birthday bash for her mama.

Sister Sister

Porsha and Lauren were ready to open their own salon — kinda. Lauren felt they should keep the salon “kind of small,” while Porsha wanted to just go big or go home. When asked some basic questions, like whether they were going to hire hairstylists directly or have them work on commission, Porsha seemed pretty stumped. She then suggested they bring in a “consultant” (i.e. someone else to run the place).

Porsha wanted a place to go once her run with Dish Network was over but it didn’t sound like she actually wanted to do any work. As the meeting ended, Lauren complained that Porsha wasn’t paying her market rate for how much work she was doing. “I get paid what your little sister would get paid,” she said. “Not what a normal person would get paid.” Porsha didn’t respond too kindly to that. “I will make the most money out of it,” Porsha said, “because I’m putting my money on the line.” Lauren then said she was putting her life into it. “My entire life is about you,” Lauren said. Porsha said they should split up and Lauren stormed out.

Cynthia’s Dating Life Heats Up

Cynthia Bailey, meanwhile, was busy getting back into the dating pool. She had put the 20-something guy on ice (for now) and went out with a slightly more age-appropriate gentleman. It turned out he was such a gentleman, in fact, that he didn’t even bring his phone on their date. “This just feels easy,” Cynthia said with a huge smile on her face. “I’m going to make you wait,” her date joked in response. (In other words, their date was going well.) Later, while chatting with NeNe Leakes, Cynthia admitted she was more of a “relationship girl.”

Gregg Has a Health Scare

NeNe and her husband, Gregg, were in a good spot in their marriage. NeNe explained that she thought she should keep Gregg around because if she got rid of him, she didn’t know who would cut the grass and clean the pool. Their son had recently graduated and was determined to pursue a career in acting, which NeNe seemed to support (even though her own acting career has been somewhat patchy).

Things took a serious turn, though, when Gregg was admitted to the hospital for chest pain. So far, it looked like he was doing OK. (He did not have a heart attack but might require a minor surgery.) Cynthia thought NeNe was in a little bit of denial about how serious Gregg’s situation was but she didn’t point that out during their chat, which was probably a good idea.

Kandi Isn’t Impressed With Kenya’s Marriage

With the opening of Old Lady Gang restaurant, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were looking to hire a new manager for Kandi Koated Entertainment. The business meeting soon turned to gossip as Kandi told her nearest and dearest employees how Kenya had gotten married but refused to tell anyone her husband’s name. Meanwhile, Kenya insisted to the cameras that she and her better half talked all throughout the day and night, even though they lived far apart. It did appear her communication with him landed in his voicemail a lot, however.

That ’70s Show

Sheree’s mom was turning 70, and to celebrate, Sheree decided to host a ’70s-themed party. Four hours before the party was set to start, her party planner was nowhere in sight and Sheree was starting to stress out in a big way. That’s when the party planner quit, via a text message. “Are you kidding me? Get this off of me,” Sheree snapped as she ripped off her mic. Ultimately, she got everything put together herself, making sure that the scene was perfect when the birthday girl arrived.

Cynthia and Kenya caught up before heading over and Kenya said that she and her husband were just having “a lot of sex.” Kenya then told Cynthia to “go slow” with her dating life. Cynthia took that advice with a grain of salt since Kenya had just had a secret wedding.

NeNe went to the party even though Gregg was still in the hospital, explaining to the camera that he had wanted her to go. The party was a big success, but the next day, Gregg called because the time for his procedure had been changed and it wasn’t certain that NeNe would make it to the hospital in time to see him before. NeNe was clearly stressed when she finally arrived, asking in a voiceover what she would do if Gregg didn’t come home.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

