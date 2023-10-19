NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have ended their feud.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums reunited on Monday, October 16, at an Atlanta Life Insurance event hosted by Magic Johnson in the A-T-L and it was all love.

“Listen chile…I told y’all I stepped out the other nite and bumped into several other people but what I didn’t tell you is that I bumped into The Cynthia Bailey hunni,” Leakes, 56, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, alongside a photo of her and Bailey, 56, smiling.

While Leakes initially joked that she had to “read [Cynthia] down,” she later clarified that the anger from the past is gone.

“No No No really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long!,” Leakes continued. “We literally laughed our asses off! I am talking burst out loud ghetto laughter hunni.”

Bailey, meanwhile, reposted the same photo via her own Instagram. “Always nothing but love & laughter when I see “THE ONE” @neneleakes! yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real,” the Celebrity Big Brother star captioned the post.. “Life is precious and way too short. i cherish all the incredible & UNFORGETABLE memories. moving forward in love, peace & always laughter.”

Problems between the two longtime friends began when Leakes accused Bailey of conspiring with other housewives to get her fired from RHOA following season 12 during a July episode of Carlos King‘s “Reality With the King” podcast.

Two days later, Bailey denied the accusation.

“I don’t have the power to get NeNe Leakes fired from anything. I couldn’t get NeNe Leakes fired from Taco Bell, okay?,” she said on the Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp podcast “Two Ts in a Pod.” She added that if she has “all this power, how am I not even on the show anymore? Make it make sense.”

The following week, Leakes said that she was repairing her relationship with Bailey.

“For me, I’m in a respectful place with her,” she told The Messenger in August. “From my end, we’re good. We’re just not good friends anymore, and that’s okay. We had many, many beautiful years of friendship, and that’s just not where we are now.”

The two women are seemingly ready to uphold their previous promise to each other. During a season 3 episode of RHOA, Bailey gifted Leakes a candle, and said, “This is a one year contract. You can’t break it unless you send a notarized letter saying you want to void the contract. She added, “We have to have rules. This is a serious thing for me.”

Leakes reluctantly signed the document, and now five years later, the contract appears to be valid again.