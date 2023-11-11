RHOBH s Erika Jayne Reveals Her Dressing Room Essentials

Erika Jayne’s “Bet It All on Blonde” residency made waves in Las Vegas — so much so that it’s getting its own two-part documentary special — and now, the entertainer is giving Us an exclusive look into life behind the scenes.

The show, which kicked off in September and will resume in December, has seen fans from all over the world touch down at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas to witness Jayne, 52, in action.

“I love seeing people come to the show dressed up as Erika Jayne,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares. “We’ve had people fly in from Australia, London, Scotland, Canada and France to see the show.”

Related: Everything to Know So Far About RHOBH's Season 13 Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before. A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, […]

Jayne prepares to belt out her best by following a pre-show ritual that includes “a full cast 30-minute warmup and stretch,” she tells Us. “I also do my vocals and right before we go on stage, we do a prayer circle.”

As for her dressing room, the “Painkillr” singer teases she has “all the essentials” stocked up: “Sour Patch Kids, Hennessy and Liquid IV.”

Though Jayne has tons of hits to choose from, she admits her favorite to perform is “How Many F–ks” — with good reason. “Everyone is on their feet and they’re screaming,” she explains of the 2016 single. “It’s the finale too, so we go out with a bang.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Adele and More Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

The Pretty Mess author aims to make each show a party and a success. “Everyone has the time of their life when they come to my show, as they should,” Jayne says. “I had the best meet-and-greet with a fan who told me that the last thing she got from her boyfriend before she broke up with him was the VIP package for ‘Bet It All On Blonde.’”

When it’s time to wind down, Jayne prefers to keep things simple, noting she likes to have “a nice cocktail back in my dressing room, where she can be found “chatting and laughing with the Pretty Mess crew, and my friends who came out to see the show.”

On November 5, Bravo announced a two-part documentary that will follow the ups and downs Jayne faced as she attempted to get her residency off the ground will air in 2024 — and she can’t wait for everyone to see the final result.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: Summer House's Carl and Lindsay, More Bravo stars from every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along. Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she […]

“The last couple of years have been tough,” she told Us at BravoCon, “so this was a chance to show everybody I was able to pick up [and] make something great out of it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi