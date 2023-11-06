Erika Jayne is opening up about where she stands with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley after joking about her marriage woes.

“When BravoCon happened last year, I did not know what was going on in her personal life and had I known, I would not have said that,” Erika, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “So I’ve worked very hard to correct that and move on and reconnect our friendship again.”

In October 2022, Erika made headlines when she said Dorit, 47, and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, were the next Bravo couple that were “headed to splitsville” during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping.

At the time, Dorit clapped back at the remark via X (formerly known as Twitter). “Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she wrote. “Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

Related: All of the Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

PK, 56, for his part, also slammed Erika’s comment and told her to “stop thinking.” Erika later clarified that she was kidding and commented on Erika’s shady social media post: “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking…”

During the season 13 premiere of RHOBH, Dorit confronted Erika about hinting that she and PK were splitting during BravoCon 2022. Erika, for her part, apologized and said she “gave a shady answer” to a “shady question.”

“To see you behave like that was deeply hurtful,” Dorit said. “What you said about PK and I was mean-spirited.”

Multiple sources revealed in the latest issue of Us that Dorit and PK were “living separate lives.” (The pair tied the knot in 2015 and share two children: Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 7. PK also has two older children from a previous relationship.)

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds! Sometimes, it’s all about meeting the right person at the right time. That seemed to be the case […]

Amid the speculation, the two released a joint statement in October and said they have not called it quits after eight years of marriage.

“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they said in their joint statement. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

They continued: “We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — and their love story has been going strong ever since. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

Dorit exclusively told Us during BravoCon that the pair is “hopeful” and “working on the marriage.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“You know, PK and I put out a statement right away to debunk the rumors, so that people wouldn’t take it to another level? I mean, we had said everything we need to say,” she said. “It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi