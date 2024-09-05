RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Explains ‘For Lease’ Sign on Her Store

Sutton Stracke’s business is alive and well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cleared up speculation about her eponymous clothing boutique — which has appeared on the Bravo reality show several times over the years — after fans spotted a “for lease” sign on the storefront last month.

“Avi is to blame,” Sutton, 52, said on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, referring to her assistant Avi Gabay, who often appears on RHOBH alongside her. “I was out of town,” she added.

After initially joking that she didn’t “pay my rent, so they kicked me out,” Sutton explained that her business operation is changing.

Related: ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14: Who’s Returning and Who’s Not? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 is expected to start filming this spring with new and returning stars. Season 13 of the Bravo hit, which finished airing in March, starred Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Annemarie Wiley. As the last remaining OG cast […]

“I have expanded and don’t need my storefront anymore,” Sutton said. “All my inventory has been put on a pallet and it’s being shipped to Houston.”

Sutton said she still has a unit at the back of the store that will be “by appointment only.”

“I’ll have my samples there so that you can come by appointment only,” Sutton shared.

Sutton will return to RHOBH for season 14, which is expected to premiere this fall, as a main Housewife alongside BFF Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Sutton’s close friend, actor Jennifer Tilly, will officially be a “friend” this season after making a couple of guest appearances in the past. Kathy Hilton returns as a “friend” too.

In August, Sutton exclusively told Us Weekly that fans are in store for an “explosive” new season.

“I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Sutton said.

Which Is the Best ‘Housewives’ City?

“Personally, I feel [this is] the strongest that I’ve been on the show,” Sutton continued, noting that she did “learn some things” this time around “as I do every season.”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 — looking at you, Kyle Richards — others have proved that diamonds aren’t forever. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first season seven months later. At the […]

“I love doing this show, and the learning curve is really steep, and I love getting to know the ladies in a different way every year,” she added. “I love growing as a woman. I love growing as a businesswoman, and I love growing as a friend.”

On the upcoming season, Sutton said she’s “very sure” of herself, a departure from where she was during her first season on the show in 2020.

“Five years ago, I was really coming out of a hard divorce, and I didn’t really know exactly what I was doing. I was starting a new business, and not quite sure where I was in life,” she explained. “Now, we see me very sure of where I am in life and starting a new business and not really wanting to take it from people — but also learning how to be empathetic and listening.”