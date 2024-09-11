Turns out Real Housewives of Orange County costars Heather Dubrow and Katie Ginella actually aren’t ready to end their feud yet.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive first look at the Thursday, September 12, episode of the hit Bravo series, Heather, 55, invites costars Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Katie, 40, to a getaway in Sonoma. The trip starts out with a zen meditation where Heather and Katie both get frustrated by Shannon’s constant coughing.

“I am hearing birds chirping, wind blowing and Shannon hacking,” Katie said while imitating her in a confessional while Heather added, “Oh my God, the coughing. I thought this was supposed to be very serene and relaxing.”

The group reconvened to drink a stress ease tea, which is when Katie decided to clear the air with Heather.

“Heather, I really want to talk to you,” she explained while with their costars. “All that stuff that came about, I feel like it was sort of a setup.”

Heather wasn’t pleased by Katie’s decision to bring up old drama, noting, “We are going backwards, Katie. I am just telling you that this is exactly what I don’t want. We are here in this beautiful spot for this thing that I am throwing and it is a place I really don’t want to go to.”

While speaking to the cameras, Heather pointed out that she “let” the past go by inviting Katie on the trip. Katie, however, still had issues she wanted to address with Heather.

“I want Heather to just let me speak and treat me like a human being,” Katie said in her own confessional. “Because right now she treats me like something disposable.”

The sneak peek clip ended with Heather asking Katie to accept the fact that she doesn’t want to keep rehashing their previous problems.

“I would have a lot more respect for Katie if she went up to me and went, ‘Hey, I screwed up,'” Heather noted. “But all I hear from Katie is whose fault it is. That was the wrong approach.”

The pair have been at odds since season 18 premiered earlier this summer. After joining the show as a new cast member, Katie claimed to have proof that Heather once hired paparazzi to take photos of her and husband Terry Dubrow at Disneyland amid cheating rumors.

Heather denied the accusations on screen and has since expressed frustration with her friends not defending her.

“I understood when the girls were all at the bar that at first they were laughing and carrying on about it because they were told this information in a very salacious way,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “I kept thinking, ‘Why is no one asking to see proof? Why is no one vetting this information and why is everyone so gleefully enjoying this?’”

Heather said it was “disappointing” that her costars believed Katie so quickly.

“Even after this situation with Katie, I never said anything to the girls. [I never said] ‘How could you be friends with her?’ I very much went, ‘You all do your thing. You make your own decisions. That’s just not a friendship that I am choosing to pursue,’” she continued. “I’ll always be polite. I’ll always be appropriate. But she taught me who she is.”

During the season, Heather and Katie attempt to bury the hatchet, but the drama seems to have just gotten started.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Past seasons are available to stream on Peacock now.