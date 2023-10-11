Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is almost over, but Gina Kirschenheiter has plenty of projects to keep her busy in the offseason.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old launched a new podcast, “Orange Country,” with country singer-songwriter Shane McAnally, who’s worked with Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and more.

Kirschenheiter and McAnally, 48, “sparked a friendship” after meeting through country singer Walker Hayes. “We just hit it off so well,” Kirschenheiter exclusively told Us Weekly. “He’s hysterical and candid and open and he’s been through a lot. He’s been at the bottom and he’s been at the top, and he’s just a very interesting, talented, amazing person.”

The duo’s discussion topics range from reality TV and parenting to the ins and outs of the country music industry. They’ve hosted guests from Kirschnheiter’s world — RHOC’s Emily Simpson and Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney — as well as Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and the aforementioned Hayes, 43.

Kirschenheiter and McAnally decided to start a podcast after having “really great conversations” off the record. “We had no road map, we didn’t have any idea what we were even going to talk about,” Kirschenheiter recalled. “It was interesting and people responded to it, and so we just kept doing it. It’s been a really cool project to work on. I’m super proud of it, and people are really enjoying it and liking it.”

Kirschenheiter is also hard at work on her skincare line, CaraGala, which she launched in late 2021. The name references cara cara oranges as a nod to her adopted hometown in Orange County and gala apples in honor of her native New York City.

“We’re going strong. It’s been steady,” she said of the brand. While the name is very important to her, Kirschenheiter is also proud that all of her products come with two bottles: one for the shower and one for the bathroom counter.

“You’re purchasing this regimen, and in order for it to work, you have to use it,” she explained. “I would find that every time I would make this investment, I’d go to wash my face, and if I was in the shower, I would look over and my cleanser would be at the sink. And if I was at the sink, I would look and it would be in the shower and I’d have to leave dripping out of the shower.” And thus the two-bottle package was born.

While RHOC fans won’t be seeing Kirschenheiter on TV for a while after part 2 of the season 17 reunion airs on Wednesday, October 11, she’s excited to head back to BravoCon, which is happening next month in Las Vegas.

“I had the best time last year,” she gushed to Us. “I was so impressed by everybody who put it on and everybody who was involved in it. It was such an amazing event and it is really, truly about the fans. Honestly, I love that. You walk away feeling so good, feeling like the fans had the best time, and I’m just really excited for it.”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.