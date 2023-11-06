Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge still aren’t in a good place after all the drama they faced during season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It’s not evolving, but I want it to,” Jennifer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly of her relationship with Tamra, 56, at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “And I hope she wants it too. We need a minute. We need to get together.”

Jennifer added that she and her costar need to have a private discussion that allows them to discuss their issues in depth. “It’s not going to be a phone call,” she explained. “It’s not going to be a text. I need to get together with her and I’m going to try to make that happen.”

Tamra and Jennifer clashed multiple times during season 17 over Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. During a July episode of the Bravo series, Tamra called Ryan the “town whore” and accused him of infidelity. She further claimed that Jennifer and Ryan used the alleged scandal to get cast on RHOC.

“Jen was going through the casting process when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her — and she chose to stay with him because she’s afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” Tamra alleged during a July episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, claiming she had “a lot” of conversations with Jennifer about the dilemma.

Tamra doubled down on the allegations during the reunion, which aired last month. “There’s three months of texts going back and forth,” Tamra claimed, referring to the alleged months-long affair Ryan had while dating Jennifer. “Then there was a conversation between the two of them because you had found a picture when you were in The Bahamas with him and she sent him a risqué picture.”

Jennifer admitted that she saw the photo but said Ryan told her he didn’t know why he received it — and that he offered to get the woman on the phone to explain it herself. She also noted that she was “done” with the drama and just wants to move forward.

When asked on Saturday whether she and Tamra have had any good interactions since the reunion, Jennifer said they haven’t — but she’s willing to give it a shot. Her costar Taylor Armstrong, meanwhile, offered to supervise Jennifer’s eventual meeting with Tamra.

“I would love to be there to try to mediate because I’m so close with each of you,” Taylor, 52, said on Saturday. “Just to be there to make sure it goes smoothly. I’ll be [the] therapist.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi