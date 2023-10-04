Tamra Judge’s issues with Jennifer Pedranti and boyfriend Ryan Boyajian is taking center stage at the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

“They were texting for three months while you were together. There’s three months of texts going back and forth,” Tamra, 56, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of part one of the reunion special, which airs on Wednesday, October 4. In the clip, Tamra questions Jennifer about an alleged months-long affair Ryan had with a woman while still being romantically involved with the yoga instructor.

“He even says at one point [in the text messages], ‘Are you in a committed relationship?’ And she says, ‘No,’” Tamra continues. “Then there was a conversation between the two of them because you had found a picture when you were in the Bahamas with him and she sent him a risqué picture.”

Jennifer, 46, confesses that she did see the photo and claims that Ryan told her he didn’t know why he received it — and that he offered to get the woman on the phone to explain herself. However, Jennifer admits she was “done” with the drama and wants to move forward.

Host Andy Cohen then turns to Shannon Beador to weigh in on the women’s feud, since she is close friends with both Tamra and Jennifer.

“In Cancun, I was sitting right next to [Tamra] going, ‘Stop, this is too much.’” Shannon reflects. “Because it’s hard enough to hear and have it be gossip at a brunch table.”

Before Shannon can finish her thought, Tamra interrupts and questions her intentions while claiming that Shannon was gossiping about Jennifer and Ryan while at a pool party. Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter also claim they heard Shannon talking about the drama.

“Again Jen, you can believe what you want. I’ve only shown you that I support you,” Shannon says while Gina, 39, advises Jennifer to look at her friend’s “track record.”

“I don’t have a track record of trying to screw people Gina, that’s you,” Shannon retorts.

Emily, 46, decides to change the topic and asks about Tamra and “the d–k pic story.” Jennifer, for her part, is curious to know why her costar had a nude photo of her boyfriend in the first place. Tamra shared she was with Heather Dubrow when she accidentally received the picture and obtained a screen grab.

“That’s f–ked up! If her husband accidentally sent me that, she’s the first call [I make], it’s off my phone,” Jennifer shouts. “That says so much about [who] you are.”

“How I am? I didn’t send the f–king d–k pick!” Tamra fires back. “Stop protecting this piece of s–t!”

Jennifer’s relationship with Ryan has been the talk of the season on the Bravo series. The twosome have been criticized by the RHOC stars for allegedly getting together prior to Jennifer’s 2021 split from ex-husband William Pedranti. Tamra also referred to Ryan as the “town whore” in a July episode and accused him of infidelity. Later that month, Tamra claimed that the couple used the cheating scandal to get on the show.

“Jen was going through the casting process when she actually found out that Ryan was cheating on her — and she chose to stay with him because she’s afraid she wouldn’t get cast on the show,” Tamra alleged during a July appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen noting she had “a lot” of conversations with Jennifer about the dilemma.