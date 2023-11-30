Guerdy Abraira is not happy with Larsa Pippen after she told their Real Housewives of Miami castmates about her breast cancer diagnosis.

“It’s just the sloppiness of it being said in front of people I don’t even know,” Guerdy, 45, told Page Six on Tuesday, November 28. “It’s actually disturbing.”

Guerdy noted she was particularly upset that Larsa, 49, spoke about her health news with two women who aren’t Guerdy’s friends while prepping for a party with other people in the room. “To say my personal health news? You’ve got people bartending, waiters [around],” Guerdy said, adding that she was shocked by Larsa’s “nonchalant” attitude.

Guerdy shared her breast cancer diagnosis with Larsa during the November 15 episode of RHOM and asked her not to tell anyone because she hadn’t yet decided when she would share the news with some of their costars. At the time, Guerdy had already told Julia Lemigova, Adriana de Moura and Nicole Martin.

As RHOM producers helpfully told viewers, Larsa broke her promise just six hours after lunch with Guerdy, telling two of her friends about the diagnosis before breaking the news to costars Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and Alexia Nepola.

When Guerdy and Larsa saw each other again during the Wednesday, November 29, episode of RHOM, Guerdy expressed her anger at Larsa by being short with her, but Larsa didn’t seem to think she’d done anything wrong. Nicole, meanwhile, revealed that Larsa called her to ask whether Guerdy really has cancer, so it seems certain that a bigger clash is coming.

Guerdy publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in May, revealing that she received her diagnosis two months prior. “I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage — it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need. For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”

Guerdy completed her last round of chemotherapy in September. At BravoCon two months later, she told the crowd that she’s officially cancer-free. “I’m very excited and I’m so blessed and I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count,” she said. “Remember that. Make it count!”

In October, Guerdy told Us that she felt a major “release” after finishing her chemotherapy. “I just felt so free,” she said. “It felt so freeing to be me again and a new version of myself. So, now, it’s kind of like, I take no BS from no one, no more. No BS from no one, no more. That should be my new tagline: ‘I take no BS from nobody.’”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.