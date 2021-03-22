Shade! Jennifer Aydin accused Andy Cohen of playing “favorites” after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 52-year-old host questioned the 43-year-old reality star about her drunken antics after the Wednesday, March 17, episode of RHONJ. When asked whether there was a double standard when it came to her behavior as her husband, Bill Aydin, was embraced by their castmates when he drank too much last season, Jennifer replied, “First of all, if you’ve seen any of that footage, that s–t was hilarious, OK? So if you don’t know, then you better ask somebody. OK, cause it was funny.”

She added: “And yes, there is a double standard, mine was much better.”

Cohen wasn’t convinced, replying, “Yours was better, OK.”

After WWHL, Jennifer took to Twitter to reply to a fan who called Cohen “condescending AF.”

She responded, “I guess he has his favorites … and it’s definitely not me, obviously. #cantwinemall.”

Fans watched Bill, 42, carry his wife out of Teresa Giudice’s pool party during Wednesday’s episode after she drank too much tequila. Jennifer previously denied having any issues with substance abuse during an interview with Us Weekly last month.

“It’s not even that I was drinking more [during season 11]. You have to understand, I’m a social drinker. I hadn’t been socializing in months, so [my] tolerance was non-existent before — like, it’s below zero,” she told Us. “I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get to the center of a lollipop, OK? I don’t, so excuse me if I get a little excessive and get turned up because I don’t know what my limits are.”

Jennifer added that she hadn’t “been out in a long time” before the aforementioned pool party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m extremely stressed out with everything that’s going on. I’m at a party and I’m about to get drunk,” she said. “I’m not an alcoholic, I just like to have a good time.”

Jennifer isn’t the first Housewife to accuse Cohen of playing favorites. Back in September 2020, Camille Grammer alleged that the producer was easier on Kyle Richards than other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

“He has his favorites,” Grammer, 52, tweeted at the time. “He pressed me last year and the first year. He tossed KR softballs and threw me grenades.”

Cohen has yet to reply to Jennifer’s tweet.