Joe Gorga was recently ejected from his son Gino’s wrestling match in New Jersey after storming the floor following a disagreement with the referee.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, was watching Gino, 16, compete at a Morris Plains high school on Saturday, January 6, when the referee made a call he seemingly didn’t agree with. In a video obtained by TMZ, Joe can be seen getting up from his seat in the bleachers and walking to the center of the gym floor to confront the ref.

As Joe approached the official, two other men began to restrain him and push him toward the door. They could be heard saying, “Get out!” as Joe continued to yell at the referee.

A rep for Joe told TMZ that the reality star “felt the ref made some bad and unfair calls during the match, and Gino’s opponent was mistreating him.” The spokesperson went on to say that Joe never had “any intentions of hurting anyone or getting physical” and “let his emotions get the best of him.”

Joe shares Gino with wife Melissa Gorga, whom he wed in 2004. The duo are also the parents of daughter Antonia, 18, and son Joey, 13.

All three of the Gorga kids have appeared on RHONJ, which Melissa, 44, and Joe joined as full-time cast members in season 3. As RHONJ fans may recall, Melissa and Joe’s youngest son, Joey, was still a baby when their tenure on the Bravo series began.

Melissa and Joe have opened up over the years about how it feels to be raising teenagers. In 2021, Melissa joked to Us Weekly that her husband was having a hard time adjusting to the idea of Antonia starting to date.

“He just doesn’t get it,” she explained. “He just looks at us all cross-eyed, like, every time we talk about anything with Antonia and a boy. The fact that she’s a sophomore. Hello? This is when it happens and the sex talk happens. It’s just a real-life thing. He gasped for air, he can’t even say the word. It’s so ridiculous.”

Melissa added that parenting hasn’t gotten any easier as her kids have gotten older. “I’m, like, worried all the time [when] she wants to go to a party,” she told Us. “She needs rides. ‘Are you in the car? Do you have your seatbelts on?’ It’s a whole different world.”

Antonia graduated from high school in June 2023. “I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu,” Melissa wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos from the special day. “Spread your wings and fly my girl🪽🪽🪽🪽 I love you more than you know.”