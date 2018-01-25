It’s safe to say Margaret Josephs isn’t going to be Siggy Flicker’s BFF anytime soon. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their strained friendship.

“Umm, who?” Josephs replied when asked if she’s talked to Flicker since the reunion wrapped. The duo exchanged blows all season, including Flicker calling out Josephs during the Wednesday, January 24, reunion episode for being sued over a product in one of her stores. “I think she was desperate to discredit me but she’s never ran a business or had a career so she knows nothing of the real world and business,” Josephs told Us. “She’s never ran a business, had a business. She’s not a licensed professional, nor has she ever had a business, so I could never expect her to understand anything regarding business. I have nothing to hide.”

The pair also fought about Flicker calling Josephs anti-Semitic after she referenced Hitler in an argument earlier in the season. Andy Cohen chimed in during the reunion and admitted that he didn’t think Josephs was anti-Semitic.

“I love that Andy took my side considering he normally doesn’t get in the middle of any housewives drama. He stays impartial,” the Bravo star said. ‘I felt great that he came to my defense. I felt validated. He did what he thought was right.”

As previously reported, Flicker announced last month that she is happy to leave the Bravo series behind her. In a goodbye letter to the series shared exclusively with Us Weekly, she thanked the viewers and her family. “I learned that my husband, my kids, my family and my friends — especially Dolores Catania — will guide me through the darkest of times with unprecedented strength and unwavering support,” she wrote. “Looking back at how they rallied around me, it is truly humbling … I learned that viewers have touched my life as I had intended to touch theirs. Many have become friends. Those friendships are flourishing.”

Josephs also did not get along with Flicker’s closest friend on the show, Dolores Catania, either. “I was very upset the way she treated Danielle [Staub],” Josephs told Us about Catania. “I was devastated, I would never treat anyone that way. I haven’t spoken to Dolores, but I’m hoping we can seek and work out our differences now that Siggy — the unmentionable — is out of the picture.”

She added, “I don’t have any regrets. I usually regret what I haven’t done, not what I’ve done. think it’s quite clear who came out on top … and it certainly wasn’t the cake.”

While RHONJ has yet to be renewed for a ninth season, sources told Us Weekly that producers are considering approaching former housewives Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita about returning to the series.

“I don’t know them,” Josephs said about Manzo and Laurita. “I’m sure they are lovely, but I hope we get someone new and spunky. New is always fun.”

