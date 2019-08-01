



They’ve got her back! Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan don’t think the Real Housewives of New York City should part ways with Tinsley Mortimer — in fact they want to see more of her.

“I think she’s brought a lot more to this last season, so give her some time,” Morgan, 55, told Us Weekly while promoting the Fiber One music video, “Work Done,” featuring her and the other Housewives. “Everyone is so willing to hate and give someone the boot.”

Morgan went on to explain that “Tinsley needs to just be more comfortable showing her true self,” and that if she would do that, fans would “just love” her. Williams agreed that it’s hard to loosen up and show your true colors in front of the cameras.

“Listen, I barely know Tinsley but I got to spend the [pride] parade with her … and wow, I was like, ‘This girl is wild!,’” Gorga, 40, added. “She was wild at that party.”

The trio’s thoughts on Mortimer, 43, come weeks after former RHONY star Carole Radziwill slammed the South Carolina native.

“Tinsley and I weren’t really clicking. We were on the show together, no one wanted to film with her that much. I had fixed her up with this guy I knew, so it was an easy way to do scenes together,” Radziwill, 55, told Jenny McCarthy in an interview last month with a nod to Mortimer’s former beau Scott Kluth. “We filmed a lot together, but a lot of it was, ‘Oh you’re going to stay in Tinsley’s room’ when the producer would divvy up rooms.”

The former journalist added: “After filming, I never spoke with Tinsley and I haven’t seen or talked to her in a year or two years. We weren’t clicking. That was one of those story lines.”

