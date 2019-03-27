Clip this! With season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City underway, Dorinda Medley is letting Us Weekly in on who is causing the most drama, who is having the most drinks and who is going on the most dates.

The reality star didn’t hold back when it came time to dishing on her castmates, admitting that Ramona Singer is on a mission for love in New York.

“Who I think is an amazing dater, a professional dater, an Olympic-style dater? Ramona Singer,” Medley told Us. “I mean, if there were varsity, JV, she’d be on, like, super varsity. She’d be the captain of the team.”

To see who Medley predicted will be dancing on a table and who will be kissing the most guys — or girls — this season, watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

