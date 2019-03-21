Absolutely disgusted. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan still is not happy with her ex Harry Dubin after he was photographed kissing her costar Ramona Singer in December.

Sonja, 55, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 20, and responded to a question about the makeout session.

“What was your reaction to those photos of Ramona and Harry making out,” a fan asked, to which the Sonja by Sonja Morgan designer replied, “Oh, my God, I was repulsed.’

The RHONY star continued: “I mean, I don’t want to make out with Ramona and I don’t want Harry making with Ramona, OK? I’m not mad at Ramona, but I’m so upset with Harry.”

The Bravo television personality then addressed her on-again, off-again ex directly. “Don’t propose to me. Don’t, like, throw rings at me,” she said. “We dated 30 years ago; you cheated on me and I broke up [with you] over that. Then you married Aviva [Drescher] … [and] you came back to me.”

Ramona, 62, was caught smooching the real estate investor at the Pomona restaurant in New York City in early December. The following month, Sonja told Us Weekly exclusively that she “was not happy” to see pictures of the tryst published online.

“I don’t care who Ramona sucks face with at this point. I can’t keep up with the numbers,” the former model explained. “But I wasn’t happy with Harry because Harry’s always trying to court me … since 30 years ago.”

Harry and Sonja dated three decades ago and rekindled their relationship on season 6 of the reality series. While Harry gave Sonja a commitment ring, he left the party with fellow cast member Luann de Lesseps shortly after the exchange and he and Sonja called it quits.

Prior to his reignited flame with Sonja, Harry was married to former Real Housewives of New York City star Aviva, 48. The pair split in 2005 and share son Harrison. The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum is now married to Reid Drescher and the duo have three children together: Sienna, Hudson and Veronica.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!