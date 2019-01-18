It’s about Harry! Sonja Morgan didn’t love seeing pictures of her ex Harry Dubin kissing her Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer all over the internet.

“I was not happy with those photos of Harry and Ramona,” Sonja, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while CoolSculpting on Thursday, January 17. “I don’t care who Ramona sucks face with at this point. I can’t keep up with the numbers. But I wasn’t happy with Harry because Harry’s always trying to court me … since 30 years ago.”

She added: “He’s just, like, getting another notch on his belt the way I look at it.”

TMZ released footage of Ramona, 62, packing on the PDA with Harry at a restaurant in midtown Manhattan last month. Sonja, who rekindled her on-off romance with the businessman during season 6 of RHONY in 2014, told Us that she saw the photos of Ramona and Harry on the website.

“Everywhere I went there was Harry. I couldn’t see his face ’cause he was … I couldn’t see his face because it was eclipsed by Ramona’s lips,” she said. “When I saw it, I was laughing and I loved seeing it. It was hilarious. It was HI-larious, but what I didn’t appreciate was … Harry’s obsessed with me. He cares about me, he’s asking me to go [out] … you know, why is he doing this?”

Harry was previously married to Sonja and Ramona’s former RHONY costar Aviva Drescher. The exes share son Hudson. Harry presented Sonja, whom he first dated before his marriage to Aviva, with a commitment ring during season 6 of RHONY. Shortly after the exchange, however, Harry left with fellow cast member Luann de Lesseps.

When asked about Bethenny Frankel’s new beau Paul Bernon, Sonja told Us on Thursday that she doesn’t discuss her costars’ relationships — unless it’s Ramona’s!

“Ramona’s dating schedule .. is at the speed of light right now. Or is it the speed of sound?” she told Us. “Well, you gotta give it to Ramona, I mean she … has never looked better. Why would I even talk about anyone else’s boyfriends? Because Ramona’s got the market cornered.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo in the spring.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

