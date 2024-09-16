The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans were unsurprised to see Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose at odds again in a new teaser for the season 5 premiere, which Bravo released on Friday, September 13.

Fans also shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Meredith, 52, thinks Whitney, 37, has more of a problem with the truth than anyone else on the cast.

“It may have been her truth, but I don’t think it is actually the truth,” she told Us Weekly exclusively.

In the teaser, the pair are seen arguing about baths. Again.

“So I have to ask: What is up with the bath bombs?” Meredith asked her costar.

Whitney, looking utterly bewildered, then listened as Meredith took her back to three months earlier when she launched a bath collection of her own.

“You did jewelry last year, you launched bath this year after I said I was doing it,” she explained. “What is your problem with me?”

“I have no problem with you, I think that you’re reading way too much into this,” Whitney replied.

Then, the teaser cuts to a confessional where Whitney delivers a zinger of her own.

“I am genuinely concerned that Meredith is spending too much time in the bathtub because I think everything is starting to shrivel up and prune — including her brain.”

Meredith did not back down.

“The message I’m getting from you is ‘I don’t want to be your friend,’” she said, as Whitney protested. “Based on your reactions and your history.”

Meredith was candid with Us, not bashing Whitney but making it clear that the two of them just don’t see things the same way.

“Whitney and I, I feel like butt heads every year,” she explained. “We just don’t see life from the same standpoint, is really what it boils down to.”

She also spoke about the full season 5 trailer, which Bravo released in August. In it, Meredith can be seen speaking to Lisa Barlow, then turning to the door and saying, “And I’m sure she can hear me now,” seemingly talking about Whitney. The camera then cut to Whitney with her ear firmly pressed against the door.

Meredith admitted she had to ask production if that was really happening or if the footage was edited together to appear that way.

“I was like, ‘That is hysterical,’” she said. “I called to ask because it is just a teaser. I’m like, ‘Well, maybe they just put that together.’ Really, that really happened.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, September 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi