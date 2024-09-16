Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Meredith Marks Says Whitney Rose Has the Most Trouble Telling the Truth This Season on ‘RHOSLC’ (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans were unsurprised to see Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose at odds again in a new teaser for the season 5 premiere, which Bravo released on Friday, September 13.

Fans also shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Meredith, 52, thinks Whitney, 37, has more of a problem with the truth than anyone else on the cast.

“It may have been her truth, but I don’t think it is actually the truth,” she told Us Weekly exclusively.

In the teaser, the pair are seen arguing about baths. Again.

“So I have to ask: What is up with the bath bombs?” Meredith asked her costar.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5

Related: Everything We Know About 'RHOSLC' Season 5 So Far: Cast and More

Whitney, looking utterly bewildered, then listened as Meredith took her back to three months earlier when she launched a bath collection of her own.

“You did jewelry last year, you launched bath this year after I said I was doing it,” she explained. “What is your problem with me?”

“I have no problem with you, I think that you’re reading way too much into this,” Whitney replied.

Then, the teaser cuts to a confessional where Whitney delivers a zinger of her own.

Meredith Marks Says Whitney Has the Most Trouble Telling the Truth This Season on RHOSLC
Whitney Rose, Meredith Mark. Fred Hayes/Bravo

“I am genuinely concerned that Meredith is spending too much time in the bathtub because I think everything is starting to shrivel up and prune — including her brain.”

Meredith did not back down.

Biggest Real Housewives Feuds Ever And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

“The message I’m getting from you is ‘I don’t want to be your friend,’” she said, as Whitney protested. “Based on your reactions and your history.”

Meredith was candid with Us, not bashing Whitney but making it clear that the two of them just don’t see things the same way.

“Whitney and I, I feel like butt heads every year,” she explained. “We just don’t see life from the same standpoint, is really what it boils down to.”

She also spoke about the full season 5 trailer, which Bravo released in August. In it, Meredith can be seen speaking to Lisa Barlow, then turning to the door and saying, “And I’m sure she can hear me now,” seemingly talking about Whitney. The camera then cut to Whitney with her ear firmly pressed against the door.

Housewives quotes of the year

Related: Name ’Em! The Most Iconic ‘Real Housewives’ Quotes of 2023

Meredith admitted she had to ask production if that was really happening or if the footage was edited together to appear that way.

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off!

Deal of the Day

Keep Cozy This Fall With This Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket That’s Now 43% off! View Deal

“I was like, ‘That is hysterical,’” she said. “I called to ask because it is just a teaser. I’m like, ‘Well, maybe they just put that together.’ Really, that really happened.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, September 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

In this article

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.