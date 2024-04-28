Your account
Entertainment

Rihanna Admits She Watches ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff ‘The Valley’: ‘I Can Relate, Totally’

By
Rihanna Loves ‘The Valley’: ‘I Can Relate, Totally’
Rihanna Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Rihanna can’t get enough of The Valley, just like Us.

When “GlossAngeles” podcast host Kirbie Johnson asked Rihanna, 36, if she watched the new Bravo series, the singer jokingly replied, “Oh, my God, I feel attacked! How do you know this?”

Rihanna gushed that she’s “obsessed” with The Valley, and she asked the reporter to recap the most recent episode for her to jog her memory — before realizing she hadn’t watched the episode herself.

“OK, I didn’t watch that. Thanks for ruining it for me,” Rihanna quipped in the interview posted via TikTok on Saturday, March 27, before adding, “I really am enjoying The Valley. They’re all parents but they’re all f–king crazy at the same time. I can relate, totally.”

After Rihanna’s reaction to The Valley went viral, cast member Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram Story to write, “We are obsessed with you too @badgalriri.”

Jax Taylor also reposted the interview via his Instagram Story.

Rihanna Loves ‘The Valley’: ‘I Can Relate, Totally’
Luke Broderick, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Nia Booko, Danny Booko, Brittany Cartwright, Jason Caperna, Janet Caperna, Michelle Lally, and Jesse Lally on ‘The Valley.’ Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

The Valley centers around a group of friends who ditch their partying ways and Hollywood zip codes for adult responsibilities and parenthood in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Rihanna’s not afraid to admit she loves The Valley, and she has also confessed to being a Real Housewives superfan. In 2023, Rihanna bumped into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards during a trip in Aspen, Colorado.

While recalling the encounter, Richards, 55, revealed that Rihanna gave her tips for her personal life. “[She gave me] all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women and how we’re handling things,” Richards said on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast in March.

“I haven’t told anybody this,” Richards continued. “But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ She said, ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’”

Rihanna made headlines in April when she was asked by Interview magazine whether she thought Richards and Morgan Wade were dating. “I mean, duh,” Rihanna replied.

The “Consideration” singer added that she has “love” for Richards and felt “weird commenting on her relationship” because she doesn’t know “the facts.” She added, “I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. Rumors swirled that Richards was dating Wade, 29, but the reality star and Umansky, 53, shut down the speculation at the time.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

