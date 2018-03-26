It looks like Gail (Marley Shelton) is coming around! During the Tuesday, March 27, episode of Rise, Lou’s (Josh Radnor) wife finally sees a new side of Maashous (Rarmian Newton), and it seems like he’s no longer just a kid sleeping in their son’s room.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the two have dinner together and he shares with her that he was listening to her play piano. He even knew the classical song she was playing, something that shocked her.

“One of my foster moms played classical … you pick things up,” he tells Gail.

“What’s it like?” she asks, eager to find out more about his life as a foster child.

“Pretty much 24/7 awesomeness,” he tells her, smiling. “I don’t know. I guess you get used to living a certain way — you know, not letting yourself get too comfortable, too dug in. My whole life is in my backpack. I kinda like that. You just learn not to expect much from anyone.”

Since Lou and Gail were already dealing with quite a few issues of their own at home — like figuring out how to help their son Gordy (Casey Johnson), who was battling with an alcohol problem — Lou also brought Maashous home after discovering him sleeping above the school auditorium. In the last episode, Gordy told his dad that he felt Maashous was replacing him.

Gail knew that her son felt uncomfortable, and on top of raising him and two daughters on a teacher’s salary, it seemed unrealistic to permanently take in a new kid. But will this talk change that?

Rise airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

