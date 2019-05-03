Robert Herjavec might not have won the mirrorball trophy during Dancing With the Stars’ 20th season, but his relationship with dance partner Kym Johnson was an even bigger prize!

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, are just one of the ABC reality competition’s success stories, and in the video above, the Shark Tank star, 55, exclusively reveals to Us Weekly why so many romances have started on the show.

Speaking of DWTS couples, Herjavec — who is partnering with La Quinta by Wyndham — told Us he and Johnson, 42, went to Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s “beautiful” July 2017 wedding, which they enjoyed because of all the “great dancing” … but their nuptials also reminded Herjavec of the moment during his wedding that made him most nervous. Watch the video to hear more!

