Tracker fans are in for a shakeup when the show returns for season 2.

Robin Weigert, who played Teddi Bruin on the first season, will not return as a series regular, according to TVLine. The outlet had no details on how Weigert’s exit would be explained.

Before her exit, Weigert, 55, shared the screen with Abby McEnany, who played Teddi’s wife Velma. The couple were some of the skilled people from all over the country helping Justin Hartley‘s character, Colter Shaw, solve missing person cases.

Based on Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, Tracker follows Colter week to week as he solves various disappearances. In addition to Teddi and Velma, Colter received help from technology genius Bobby (Eric Graise) and personal attorney Reenie (Fiona Rene).

Related: Every Casting Change Shaking Up the Fall 2024 TV Schedule Fall TV is looking a little different with shows like Found, Chicago Fire and FBI: International going through casting shakeups. The One Chicago franchise has been making headlines as several cast members across all three shows announced exits. Dick Wolf‘s Chicago universe started out with Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012 and follows the emergency […]

Showrunner Elwood Reid told TVLine in July that season 2 shows Velma “taking on a very interesting role with something that was hinted at with Reenie’s character in the final couple episodes” of the first season. It has also been confirmed that other star-studded guest stars including Hartley’s real-life wife, Sofia Pernas, Melissa Roxburgh, Jennifer Morrison and Jensen Ackles are set to return in various capacities throughout season 2.

“In a perfect world, we’d see [Jensen] as much as we can. He’s a busy guy, though. So we’ll see what we can do, and the same thing with Melissa. We don’t need eight or nine times, but it would be good to have a few with him and a few with Sofia,” Hartley, 47, told The Wrap in May 2024. “I think we can sprinkle Sofia in a little more, just because there’s that backstory with Billie and Colter and trying to figure out what the hell that was with Jennifer Morrison’s character.”

That same month, Hartley teased some of the overarching plot lines for the next season after Colter found out some surprising details about his family.

“We have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than season 1. So while we wanted all those story lines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions — bigger, deeper questions — about his past,” he shared with Deadline. “So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in season 2.”

Related: Justin Hartley's Tracker Season 2: What to Know Fans of Justin Hartley‘s hit CBS series Tracker don’t have to wait too long for a second season. The procedural, which is based on Jeffery Deaver‘s novel The Never Game, premiered in February after Super Bowl LVIII and immediately found its audience. Viewers were settling in every week to see their favorite fictional survivalist a.k.a […]

According to Hartley, viewers can expect Colter to have even more run-ins with the law as he keeps working as a bounty hunter.

“We do have a running joke though, of how many times Colter has broken the law. Our grips department put together a list and it’s ridiculous. My idea was to have, maybe at the end of season 2, my wrap gift to everyone is going to be a hoodie that lists all of the things that he’s done,” Hartley joked with The Wrap. “Like assault, breaking and entering, kidnapping, all that stuff. But it’s a long list already. Every episode, he’s doing something illegal, right?”

Tracker returns to CBS on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Paramount+.