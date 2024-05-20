Tracker — and Supernatural — fans didn’t have to wait long for an update on Jensen Ackles‘ character, Russell, ahead of his season 2 return.

During the season 1 finale, which aired on Sunday, May 19, Colter (Justin Hartley) got multiple updates on his brother Russell. Colter’s case took him to Sandy Point, where he reunited with his friend Lizzie (Jennifer Morrison). While trying to track down Lizzie’s daughter, Colter got a call from Reenie (Fiona Rene), who mentioned her attempts to find Russell.

“I checked with my contact who has a line on that Horizon — the private military contractor [Russell] is with,” Reenie noted. “He either won’t tell me anything or he doesn’t know anything.”

Colter ultimately found Lizzie’s daughter and got her home safe and sound. After the case was over, he received another update from Reenie about his older brother.

“Russell surfaced. He found me,” Reenie revealed later in the episode. “Sent me a selfie of him at a bar on the beach in Argentina. Asked me if I wanted to join him for dinner in Buenos Aires. I told him I would have to pass on that, I am kind of busy.”

Viewers originally met Russell one episode prior when Colter helped him find his missing army buddy. Before the siblings decided to work together, Colter asked Russell whether he killed their father when they were younger. Russell denied the claim — which originated from their mother — and instead said there was someone else in the woods the night their father was found dead at the bottom of a cliff.

Colter got more information about his dad’s mysterious murder from Lizzie. She revealed that her mother had an affair with Colter’s dad. Furthermore, their parents had a fight before his death and Lizzie later found a box her mother hid that was full of work from Colter’s dad. Lizzie told Colter she gave the items to his sister, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), who never mentioned anything to him.

“I didn’t know that. A lot I don’t know, actually. It’s like I have all these pieces, but they don’t fit together,” Colter told Lizzie about the bombshells he kept learning about his family. When asked what he planned to do, Colter said “nothing” for now as the episode ended with him surfing in Sandy Point like he did when he was a child with his dad.

The CBS procedural is expected to dive deeper into Colter’s past when the show returns for season 2. Hartley, 47, meanwhile, has already teased what fans can expect from the next season — starting with returning guest stars.

“Sofia [Pernas] is coming back. Jensen [Ackles] is gonna come back. Melissa [Roxburgh] is gonna come back,” he told Collier earlier this month. “They’re all coming back.”

In addition to Colter’s family members, Pernas, 34, made her first appearance in March as Colter’s ex Billie, who previously tricked him out of a reward.

After sharing the screen with Hartley, Pernas said the episode “opened the door a sliver” for a potential continuation.

“I love her. She’s such a cool character. She’s trying to hide so much ’cause, obviously, she’s so vulnerable,” she told Entertainment Tonight that same month. “I think that’s what’s so cool, watching both of them play. He’s obviously so self-assured and commanding and powerful when he walks into a room, but I think, because of their history and everything going forward, it’s nice to see that peep hole in the vulnerability.”

Tracker has been renewed for season 2 on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.