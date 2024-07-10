Roger Federer proved his Swiftie status after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Zurich with his family.

On Tuesday, July 9, Federer, 42, took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Swift, 34, from after the show with the caption, “In my Swiftie era 🦋🫶💜🧣🌃🐍💘🪩🌲🕰️🤍.”

The tennis champion also posted a picture via his Instagram Story showing off his stack of friendship bracelets.

Per footage shared via X, fans spotted Roger and his wife, Mirka Federer, at Swift’s show on Tuesday with their four children: twin girls Myla and Charlene, 15, and twin boys Leo and Lenny, 10.

Last night marked Swift’s first time playing a concert in Switzerland over the span of her 18-year career — and also her 113th Eras Tour show.

“This is actually our 113th show of the Eras Tour, and that’s my favorite number, which I never mention,” Swift joked to the crowd during the acoustic section of the concert. “I just thought since it was my favorite number, I’d do some of my favorite songs for the acoustic section.”

After her speech, the singer jumped into a mashup of Evermore track “Right Where You Left Me” followed by the 1989 song “All You Had to Do Was Stay.” For her piano section, Swift celebrated one year since the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and played a mashup of Speak Now’s “Last Kiss” and Red’s “Sad Beautiful Tragic.”

Swift is set to perform one more night in Zurich followed by two shows in Milan, Italy, this weekend.

Last weekend, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended her Eras Tour in Amsterdam. During her acoustic set, Swift, who has been dating Kelce, also 34, since late last summer, honored her boyfriend by performing a special mashup dedicated to him.

She began the mashup with “Mary’s Song (Oh My My) from her self-titled debut album, which includes her mentioning his jersey number 87, before transitioning into The Tortured Poets Department’s “So High School,” a song she seemingly wrote about Kelce. She ended with “Everything Has Changed” from her 2012 Red album, a song about falling in love.

Swift and Kelce made headlines last month after he appeared on stage during Swift’s TTPD set in London, carrying the singer before she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Following the show, Travis shared on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that he originally wanted to join the bike-riding backup dancers during the 1989 portion of the concert, but they settled on the “safest option.”

“I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here,” he joked. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything.”