Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has no interest in a Jersey Shore cast group text. The reality star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about why he is not included in the group message with the rest of his costars.

“You know when all your friends and an ex is on group text, I don’t want to associate,” Ortiz-Magro, who dated his Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on and off from 2009 to 2014, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I am a lot more grown up now, so why put myself in positions where everyone is uncomfortable?”

“We are all good,” Ortiz-Magro, 32, added. “We don’t talk everyday, but once we get in the same room, we all go back right where were when we were in our young 20s.”

As previously reported, the cast of Jersey Shore is reuniting for a spinoff series on MTV titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Ortiz-Magro will be joined by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for the series. Giancola is not joining her former castmates for the spinoff, and a source confirms to Us it’s because she doesn’t want to be around her ex.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us exclusively about Giancola, who is currently dating Christian Biscardi. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Ortiz-Magro moved on from Giancola with his current girlfriend, Jen, after briefly dating Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq when they both appeared on Famously Single. He told Us he is looking forward to the MTV reboot of the original series, which ran from 2009 to 2012.

“We never disconnected, we just started living our lives,” Ortiz-Magro explained. “We were young, we needed to grow up. We all went on to do different shows and carry on with life. I am excited to go back and see the difference.”

He continued, “We are all different. We won’t bring old drama.”

One thing Jersey Shore fans can expect to remain the same, however, is the show’s famous “Gym, tan, laundry” motto.

“GTL will stay in effect, it will always be GTL,” Ortiz-Magro said. “You cannot have Jersey Shore without GTL.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!