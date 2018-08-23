Things were much more serious than anyone expected when the roommates came together on season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. During the second half of the Thursday, August 23, premiere, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did a 180 when he received a text from his GF, and the mother of his child, Jen Harley. He then got drunk and nearly fought someone while out at a pool party.

When getting back to the hotel, he broke down in tears and finally opened up to the roommates about what was going on. Since they had gotten there, he had been saying that everything was good with Harley, but that was just to keep her happy.

Ronnie also didn’t want to talk badly about her since she was the mother of his baby, but when he broke down, the roommates told him they needed to know what was going on, so they could try to help.

“I’m scared of losing my f—king daughter. Jen, she’s irrational, she’s capable of taking the baby and going away. Everything I say is on a thread with her,” he told the roommates. He added in the confessional: “When we fight, she has kept the baby from me for five days, six days. It’s like, I won’t even know where my daughter is.”

“I’m gonna f—king get crucified for this,” Ronnie told the group. “I’ve been going through hell.”

While everyone listened, Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave him a bit of tough love, telling him that if he’s worried about not seeing his daughter, he shouldn’t be posting on Instagram.

“Every move that I make, I’m scared that my daughter’s gonna be gone,” he yelled. Jenni had a solution: “Leave her and fight for your daughter, and then go get help. Go to the court, go get a lawyer,” she told him. When he told her she’s never had to go through anything that tough, she snapped.

“I left my f—king son who can’t speak,” she yelled back, referencing her 2-year-old son who is going through speech therapy.

“You have that comfort of knowing Roger is going to be there. I have nothing to go home to. I have no house. I have nothing,” he yelled.

“You chose that life,” she answered. “You f—ked a crazy b—ch. You got a crazy b—tch pregnant.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

