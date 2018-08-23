Jersey, Miami, Italy … Vegas? That’s the case for season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The Thursday, August 23, premiere kicked off with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley buying a house and her going into labor while he was en route to London. He landed and immediately bought a ticket back to Vegas, making it for the birth of his daughter, Ariana. Since Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio lives in Las Vegas, he was the first of the crew to meet the baby. Afterward, he wanted the whole group to come out and join.

However, right after that, the social media drama between Jen and Ronnie went down, and none of the roommates had any idea what was going on. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino flew to Vegas a night before the ladies for a guys’ night out and to figure out what was happening with Ronnie. The new dad acted as though it was no big deal and while two days before, he had posted that he was single, he told the guys that he and Jen were back together and trying to make things work. Everyone was confused and got even more so when Ronnie turned down going to a strip club.

Meanwhile, Jenni “JWoww” Farley was also in an interesting place in life. Her 2-year-old son was not speaking yet and was attending therapy three times a week. For Mother’s Day, her husband, Roger Mathews, asked all of her friends to send in a 30-second video so he could make her something to cheer her up. When only Mike participated, Jenni wanted to call out Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. However, the confrontation got put on the backburner when Deena Cortese announced she was pregnant while they were all at lunch, and Jenni didn’t want to take away from her moment.

Plus, Nicole casually dropped the news that she had been hanging out with Angelina Pivarnick again, who had recently called Jenni a “Jersey Whore” on Instagram.

When Jenni and Nicole arrived in Vegas, Snooki revealed that she had told Angelina if she wanted to come, she could. She also said she told Jenni that at lunch, saying she told Angelina that Deena wouldn’t be coming because she was pregnant. However, Nicole learned of Deena’s pregnancy news while at lunch that day – so she had to have told Angelina afterward.

Jenni felt that Angelina was a “thirsty ass turtle” and wasn’t thrilled that Snooki didn’t tell her that she had invited her.

However, there was more important drama to focus on. When Ronnie invited Jen and the baby over, Jenni panicked, revealing to Nicole that after Jen and Ron’s social media fight, she didn’t reach out to Ron. Instead, she reached out to Jen.

“It gives me anxiety because it reminds me of Sam,” Jenni told Nicole. When they arrived, Jen admitted to Jenni that Ron didn’t know they had been talking. Jen also said Ronnie was on a short leash and that she didn’t trust him. So, Jenni would now be keeping an eye on her roommate.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

