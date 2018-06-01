Too late to apologize? Roseanne Barr claims she pleaded with ABC to save Roseanne from cancellation after her racist tweet.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel my show,” Barr tweeted on Thursday, May 31. “I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs.” Sherwood is the president of Disney-ABC Television Group.

She continued: “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ‘what u have done is egregious, and unforgiveable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”

Barr, 65, also offered a personal message to her costar Jayden Rey. “I think I’ll b better tomorrow,” she wrote. “The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.” Rey played D.J.’s daughter, Mary, on the reboot.

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

Barr has since deleted those tweets. One message from her tweetstorm remains, in which she claims to be leaving Twitter. “I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” she tweeted. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. Signing off twitter for a while. love you guys!” The comedian said she was quitting the social media platform not long after the scandal erupted, but her hiatus was brief.

Roseanne — which was quickly renewed for season 11 after its highly rated March debut — was canceled on Tuesday, May 29, after Barr tweeted that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” ABC announced the reboot’s cancellation shortly thereafter and condemned the actress’ remarks: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

