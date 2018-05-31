Forgive and forget? Roseanne Barr offered an olive branch to costars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman after she accused them of throwing her under the bus amid backlash from her racist tweet.

to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It's ok. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

“To Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both,” the 65-year-old comedian tweeted on Thursday, May 31. “Just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

Fishman and Gilbert both released statements after Barr tweeted on Tuesday, May 29, that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” ABC abruptly canceled the hit sitcom in response, explaining in a statement: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Tweeted Gilbert, who played daughter Darlene: “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

“I condemn these statements vehemently,” 36-year-old Fishman, who played son D.J., tweeted. “They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. … We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”

Barr accused Fishman of throwing her under the bus on Wednesday, May 30. She later told him to leave her alone when he tried to remind her of the inclusive nature of the hit sitcom, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997. The former executive producer also replied, “Wow! unreal,” to 43-year-old Gilbert’s statement.

ABC quickly renewed the reboot for season 11 after it premiered to high ratings in March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!