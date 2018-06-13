Is it possible that Roseanne Barr could still be nominated for an Emmy? The actress and producer, 65, is still on the ballot, Deadline reports. Producers Carsey-Werner had submitted her name for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category in early May. The show was canceled on May 29. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert were also submitted.

The original show landed 14 Emmy nominations. In 1993, Barr, Goodman and the show itself took home awards, but after the implosion of the comedy reboot, it seems unlikely that the academy will recognize the show, or more specifically, Barr herself.

ABC pulled the series following Barr’s tweet that referred to White House aide Valerie Jarrett as a combination of “Muslim Brotherhood + Planet of the Apes.” She later apologized, but just hours after her tweet, the network canceled the extremely successful show.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Following the cancellation, multiple outlets reported that ABC was speaking with other stars of the show to try and continue the series, possibly focused on Gilbert’s character Darlene and Goodman’s Dan. The network made it clear during a recent meeting that they would only continue the series if Barr had no involvement whatsoever – including financial, Deadline reported on Monday, June 11. Since she was not a cocreator of the series, but instead of the characters, it is possible.

In the original series, as well as the remake, the opening credits read “Roseanne was created by Matt Williams, based on a character created by Roseanne Barr.” If Barr is only credited for creating the character of Roseanne Conner, and Roseanne Conner is not involved in a new show, she may not have to be credited or financially rewarded. However, the network worries this will result in a lawsuit from Barr, Deadline’s source says.

