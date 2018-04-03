‘Roseanne’ Recap: Darlene’s Parenting Gets Under Roseanne’s Skin

No surprise here: Roseanne Conner knows how to cross a line. She did just that on the Tuesday, April 3, episode of Roseanne. While the episode was much less politics heavy, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) still had no problem overstepping when it came to her daughter’s parenting.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert)’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) was less than respectful when it came to living with her grandparents. She wasn’t happy she was forced to leave Chicago, she wasn’t happy living with Roseanne and Dan (John Goodman) and she wasn’t happy being poor. So, to deal with all of the above, she decided to launch an Etsy store and start selling clothes. When she told her mom about her new venture, she left out the fact that her “friends” had stolen the clothes in order for her to sell them.

Her attitude was the thing that Roseanne had the biggest problem with. Roseanne found herself picking up after Harris, something fans of the original show know is not her forte. But Darlene isn’t parenting her daughter the same way she was raised — she let it go when Harris gave her an attitude about wanting to meet her friends and even gave her money for the mall. Roseanne and Dan clearly had a problem with that, but ultimately, Darlene had a plan of her own.

After finding out that Harris had stolen, Darlene forced her to shut down the Etsy account, grounded her and forced her daughter to give her all her social media passwords. In a sweet moment, Dan pointed out that raising Darlene, they got to play good-cop bad-cop, but Darlene didn’t have a bad-cop to play with.

Ultimately, Darlene, Roseanne and Dan ended up bonding while going through Harris’ accounts together.

Roseanne airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

