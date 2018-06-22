Roseanne Barr won’t return in the new Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, but there will be a new baby on the way. When the spinoff was announced on Thursday, June 21, the description revealed that the cast – everyone but Barr is set to return – will be facing daily struggles in a whole new way, including “grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.”

So, who would be unexpectedly pregnant? There are many options there:

Becky (Lecy Goranson)

During last season, Becky was lined up to be a surrogate mother for Andrea (played by Becky no 2., Sarah Chalke). However, during the process her doctor revealed that because of her age (she’s 43), she had less than a five percent chance of getting pregnant. It was a heartbreaking story line as Becky also revealed that she and Mark (the late Glenn Quinn) were trying to have a baby before he died. So it would be quite a heartwarming twist if she did end up falling in love and getting pregnant.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert)

Darlene is single and already a parent of two, Harris (Emma Kenney) and Mark (Ames McNamara). However, she did have a one-night stand with her ex David (Johnny Galecki), who told her he was moving back to town and wanted to be with her. While she was happy he would be closer to the kids, she did not think it would be healthy for them to be back together. However, they did spend the night together – so, she could be pregnant.

Harris

While Harris was only a 14-year-old last season, it would definitely be “unexpected” if she did get pregnant. Her character wasn’t explored entirely during the first season of the reboot, but she now has settled in at her new school in Langford and hopefully, has stopped stealing and selling clothes.

Andrea

This seems like an unlikely option, but since she couldn’t get pregnant – ie., why she hired Becky – during the first season, it would be unexpected. However, they would somehow have to bring her back into the Conner family situation.

Tell Us: Who do you think will be pregnant in the spinoff? The Conners (working title) is set to premiere on ABC Tuesdays this fall.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!