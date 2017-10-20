RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is coming back. During a pre-season episode on Friday, October 20, RuPaul announced that season 3 will kick off this winter on VH1.

Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews are set to return to judge with RuPaul for “a season tucked to the edges with more tea, more shade and more twist-filled challenges than ever before.”

“For All Stars season 3, the expectations are high, and these mighty queens do NOT disappoint,” the executive producer and host said in a press release. “These girls are talented, hungry and ready to do whatever it takes to earn their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Here are the season 3 All Stars cast and their descriptions:

Aja (Season 9)

Brooklyn

Your edges are officially snatched! Fresh off season 9, the banji bitch of Brooklyn is back to pick up where she left off. Princess Disastah may have erupted from a volcano sis, but Aja’s refined and ready to show that she’s a force to be reckoned with. The true gagarini will be when Aja hits the runway, leaving everyone gooped and gagged in her wake sis. In a sea of Linda Evangelista’s, there’s only one Aja.

BenDeLaCreme (Season 6)

Seattle

HI EVERYBODY! IT’S ME, BENDELACREME! Season 6’s Miss Congeniality is ready for another shot at the crown, but she’s still Ms. Crème if you’re nasty. This campy queen is ready to reach new levels of supremacy and dominate her competition. Dela’s terminally delightful demeanor and sickening talent will be her greatest strengths, as she navigates the treacherous waters of All Stars season 3.

Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8)

Shreveport

Laissez les bon temps rouler! The Creole queen from season 8 is back and ready to let the good times roll. Chi Chi has hung up the ‘cheap queen’ moniker and is ready to embrace the finer things in life like expensive jewels, and maybe even the coveted crown. This southern bayou princess is ready to perform and burn up the stage once again. She doesn’t get ready, she stays ready.

Kennedy Davenport (Season 7)

Dallas

Well, hello! The dancing diva of Texas is back and ready to slay. The struggle may have been real in season 7, but Kennedy has crystalized and emerged from the embers stronger than ever. Her background in pageants has proven that her exquisite polish and attention to detail is undeniable, and she’s ready to show it off again one jump split at a time. Newark. LaGuardia. Kennedy.

Milk (Season 6)

New York

She does a body good, girl! It’s milkin’ time and the dairy queen of season 6 is back and better than ever. Known for her groundbreaking runways, Milk did ‘weird’ before it was chic. She’s bringing back the jaw-dropping looks, and is ready for some amazing fashion moments. This time around Milk won’t only outshine her competitors, she’ll whiz past them doing a triple axel jump… wearing a beard. And pregnant.

Morgan McMichaels (Season 2)

Los Angeles

Morgan McMichaellllllls, bitch! Since this Queen of Los Angeles drag stomped into the workroom back in season 2, Morgan’s been ready to once again return and compete for the crown. Morgan’s fierce attitude and lip sync abilities are only some of the many tools she has to help propel herself into the Drag Race Hall of Fame – right next to her drag mother: All Stars season 1 winner, Chad Michaels. In this competition, the Scottish Scandal is out for blood.

Shangela (Seasons 2 & 3)

Los Angeles, CA

Halleloo! The original comeback queen of season 2 and 3 is jumping out of boxes and werqing her way down the runway once again – because she is what!? Sickening! This time, the Nancy Drew of Drag, has her sights set on one thing and one thing only: the crown. If anyone knows how to attack with strategy, it’s this pint-sized princess of Paris, Texas, and she is taking no prisoners.

Thorgy Thor (Season 8)

Brooklyn

Woo! Thorgy with a T H and orgy and I feel incredible! Thorgy is back from season 8 and ready to kick off some All Stars season 3 shenanigans. You better think again Ru-Ru kitty if you underestimate this Brooklyn babe, because there’s no doubting she’s in it to win it. Thorgy’ bag of tricks is in tow, and she’s ready to bring the drama and conflama. Witty catchphrase, you know what I mean?

Trixie Mattel (Season 7)

Los Angeles

This isn’t Maury Povich?! Oh honey, season 7 was just the beginning for Trixie, who is no doubt still painting for the check-cashing place down the street. Just like Barbie, Trixie relocated from Wisconsin to southern California, her dreams still unfolding as she competes again for the crown. No doubt her biting sense of humor will serve this comedy queen well as she dukes it out with the best of the best. Honey!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres on VH1 this winter.

