Russell Dickerson is still laughing over the moment his 3-year-old son, Remington, was caught holding hands with Thomas Rhett Akins’ daughter Lennon, 4.

“We did not initiate this at all,” Russell, 37, joked to Us Weekly exclusively when supporting the Friday, August 30, release of his own Bones The EP. “That wasn’t even their youngest daughter. That’s like their second youngest, which Remy is way younger than but they’re about the same size so I guess they thought they were the same age.”

According to Russell, Thomas Rhett’s viral video from Easter Sunday was the real deal and not planned at all.

“She just walked up and grabbed his hand and they were walking and going here and going there all around the party,” Russell recalled. “The video could not have been more perfect. They’re walking by and TR sees them and he’s just, like, thumbs down. I was like, ‘Whatever, bro.’ He just knows that he’s going to be the one that has to pay for the wedding and we’re not going to settle for anything subpar.”

In addition to being neighbors in Nashville, Russell and his wife, Kailey Dickerson, have a strong bond with Thomas Rhett, 34, and his wife, Lauren Akins.

Despite busy careers and hectic schedules, both country singers try to check in with each other and make time for their friendship.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s been crushing it and crushing it for years and this year for him is very light,” Russell explained to Us. “He’s putting out an album, but touring wise, I’m just really proud of him for figuring out that balance really well. This is one of our lightest years, too. I’m looking forward to time at home and getting to catch up with people like TR and Lauren.”

During one of their last conversations, Russell said he and Thomas Rhett were acknowledging the fact that they have made time to schedule date nights and spend quality time with the people who matter to them most.

“We can say yes or no to whatever we want,” Russell said. “But it’s really learning how to juggle and be intentional with being a husband, being a dad, being an artist, being a songwriter and just figuring out life together honestly.”

This summer, Russell was able to perform and bring the “RD Party” to Sam Hunt’s Locked Up tour. He was also able to create a collection of new songs for Bones The EP.

Available to stream now, the body of work is described by Russell as “a little more moody” and perfect for the fall season ahead.

“There’s ‘Miss You,’ which is talking about finding an old CD from a high school girlfriend and you put it in and it takes you back to this place in time,” he said. “It’s really like sitting around a fire and just thinking about life, thinking about how good life is, but also those nights these days are about missing the homies and just all these different reflections. It’s more of a reflective body of work.”

One song already winning over the hearts of fans is his new track “Bones,” which is inspired by his 11-year relationship with Kailey, 33.

“She’s been there from the start and I’m just telling her that I’ll be there till the end,” he said about the track. “If you know my wife, you know that she’s a huge influence on my music, but she has been there since the beginning, and the bones is just, I’ll be there till the end, baby.”