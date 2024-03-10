Ryan Gosling brought his family to the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

Ryan, 43, walked the red carpet with sister Mandi Gosling and parents Thomas Gosling and Donna Gosling. The actor donned a custom black Gucci ensemble while his sister stunned in a black-and-gold gown. Ryan’s parents coordinated their all-black looks.

Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in Barbie and on hand to perform Best Original Song nominated “I’m Just Ken.”

Missing from the red carpet was Ryan’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, but she took to social media to tease that she would be at the event to support Ryan’s big night.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

“Always by my man,” the actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside a video of herself in a casual denim look as she stood outside Ryan’s dressing room. The clip played a snippet of “I’m Just Ken” while she smiled for the camera.

Mendes has been candid about why she and Ryan don’t attend red carpets together.

“What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together,” Mendes replied to a fan who commented on throwback photos of her and Ryan at the premiere of their 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there ♥️. … By ‘not comfortable’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though … ♥️.”

More recently, insiders gave Us insight into Ryan, with one source saying, “Ryan doesn’t relish attention. It’s part of the job for him, but he much prefers letting others shine. He doesn’t need to be the star of the show.” Another insider added, “Parading around the Hollywood scene has never been Ryan’s thing.”

Ryan and Mendes were friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in August 2011.

In September 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, followed by daughter Amanda in May 2016.

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!

While the couple have kept quiet about their family life, a source told Us Weekly in August 2022 that Mendes was very supportive over Ryan’s decision to play Ken in the Barbie film.

“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on,” the insider shared at the time. “She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken. They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond. They both got some good laughs.”

The insider went on to share that the duo’s “chemistry and affection for each other is always off the charts” and Ryan and Mendes are “very happy and in a good place.”

In November 2022, Mendes fueled rumors that the twosome had tied the knot after posting a picture of her arm tattoo that featured “de gosling.” The actress addressed the speculation later that month.

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might keep their family life on the down-low, but one thing remains certain— the A-listers are parenting pros! The La La Land star and the Ghost Rider actress share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Although the family of four lead private lives, Gosling and […]

“Who says we aren’t already?” she shared during an interview on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast. “I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

Following marriage rumors, a source told Us in May 2023 that Ryan and Mendes’ connection is stronger than ever.

“She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie,” the insider noted at the time. “Ryan also supports Eva in all her endeavors and just adores her. [They are] as in love today as the first year they were together.”