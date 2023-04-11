Some things are sacred. Eva Mendes revealed why she and Ryan Gosling avoid publicly posing together for photos.

“I really hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you w[ith] Ryan,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Mendes’ Thursday, April 6, Instagram post honoring her and Gosling’s 2012 film, The Place Beyond the Pines. “I know, I’m a selfish and probably I dreamer [sic], but I will never stop to dream about it!!”

The Hitch actress, 49, appreciated the fan’s desire to see her and her longtime partner, 42, side by side on a red carpet, but she explained that’s not their style.

“What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together,” Mendes replied at the time. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️.”

The Florida native noted that she and Gosling did, however, pose together while promoting their joint project early on in their romance.

When a second fan inquired about the Other Guys star’s comfort level, she went into a little more detail about her relationship with the Notebook actor. “By ‘not comfortable’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value,” Mendes wrote via the comments section of her initial post.

She also confessed in a reply on Friday, April 7: “I’m still dying to do another movie with him though …♥️.”

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico actress’ revelation came after she posted a series of Instagram tributes to the film that fueled her relationship with Gosling.

“Magic is Real,” Mendes captioned a video on Thursday with clips from The Place Beyond the Pines in celebration of the movie’s 10-year anniversary. “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera.”

Two days prior, the Skura Style co-owner shared behind-the-scenes photos of her and Gosling taken on the set. “🖤Luke & Romina🖤,” she wrote via Instagram on April 4, referring to the couple’s characters. “Feels like lifetimes ago.”

While Mendes knew the La La Land actor before they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, their romance took off after working together on the drama. That September, the twosome went public with their relationship while on a date at Disneyland.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda. Their daughter Amada was born two years later in May 2016.

The duo sparked marriage speculation in November 2022 when the Girl in Progress actress posted a photo of the words “de Gosling” tattooed on her wrist. Later that month, Mendes referred to the Blade Runner 2049 actor as her “husband” during an appearance on Today Australia. Despite the rumors, the longtime couple have never addressed whether they tied the knot.