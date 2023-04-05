A walk down memory lane. Eva Mendes honored the movie that introduced her to Ryan Gosling more than a decade ago.

Mendes, 49, took to social media on Tuesday, April 4, to celebrate The Place Beyond the Pines. “Luke & Romina,” the actress captioned several photos from set of her and Gosling, 42, playing their respective characters. “Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago.”

The couple first crossed paths while filming the crime drama in 2011 and were later spotted spending time together off screen. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that Mendes and Gosling welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. They expanded their family again with daughter Amada two years later.

Mendes previously defended the duo’s decision to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. After an Instagram follower accused Gosling of not being there for their kids publicly, the mom of two showed her support for her partner.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” the model wrote on social media in April 2020. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

The La La Land star, for his part, offered a glimpse at their home life when he recalled being with his family during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” Gosling said in an interview with GQ in 2021. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Ahead of Gosling’s highly anticipated appearance in Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Barbie film, a source revealed to Us how Mendes reacted to the role.

“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken,” an insider exclusively told Us in August 2022 of the Canada native’s project. “They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond! They both got some good laughs. Their chemistry and affection for each other is always off the charts.”

The insider noted that the twosome are “very happy and in a good place,” adding, “They feel really blessed having their two beautiful daughters.”