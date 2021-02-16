A full-time job. Eva Mendes has her hands full raising her and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Full-on Mom mode,” the actress, 46, captioned a Monday, February 15, Instagram photo of herself in a gray robe. “I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode)?”

The Florida native went on to write that Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, get her “full-on attention,” adding, “It’s challenging for sure, but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share.”

The Hitch star has been mostly staying off of social media after one of her little ones called her out on her screen time last month. “I could tell she was taking it personally,” Mendes tweeted in January. “And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

The fashion designer encouraged other parents to let their children “call [them] out,” calling it a “healthy” form of communication. “It’s not disrespect,” the former model explained at the time. “Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child.”

Later that same month, the Mendes wrote via Instagram that she would always “choose [her] family” over social media.

“I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family,” the Girl in Progress star told a troll at the time. “My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. … I personally cannot juggle family and social media. Lotsa love to you out there.”

Mendes gave birth to Esmeralda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and has been on an acting hiatus ever since.