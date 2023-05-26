A great team! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may keep their romance low-key, but their connection is stronger than ever.

“She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ryan also supports Eva in all her endeavors and just adores her.”

According to the insider, the couple — who are the proud parents of daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, — are just “as in love today as the first year they were together.”

Sparks flew between the Hitch actress, 49, and the Notebook star, 42, while filming the 2012 thriller The Place Beyond the Pines, in which they played lovers. The duo went public with their relationship in September 2011 while on a date at Disneyland.

“They were very playful,” an observer exclusively told Us at the time. “Eva was skipping around like a little girl. … She would lean into him and she held his arm the entire time.”

Three years later, Us confirmed that the Blade Runner 2049 actor and the 2 Fast 2 Furious star welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. In 2016, Esmeralda became a big sister when Gosling and Mendes welcomed another baby girl, daughter Amada. As their brood grew, the pair decided to keep their family life private. In April 2020, Mendes explained the thought process behind her and Gosling’s decision to keep their personal lives under wraps.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” the Other Guys actress wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

While the Training Day actress and the Gray Man star have yet to reveal if they tied the knot, marriage rumors swirled in November 2022 after Mendes shared a photo via her Instagram of a tattoo on her wrist that read “de Gosling.” One week later, she referred to the Canada native as her “husband” during an appearance on Today Australia.

In April 2023, the lovebirds celebrated 10 years together, with Mendes marking the momentous occasion with a touching tribute.

“Luke & Romina,” the model captioned several photos of her and Gosling on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in honor of the film’s anniversary. “Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago.”

For more details on Gosling and Mendes’ romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.