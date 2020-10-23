Eva Mendes Never Wanted Babies Before Falling in Love With Ryan Gosling

A change of heart! Eva Mendes didn’t see herself as a mom until she met Ryan Gosling.

“I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” the actress, 46, said during a Thursday, October 22, interview with Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa. “I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family.”

The Florida native went on to say that she’s been “thinking of definitely going back” to her career after taking time off to care for Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. “I am now that [my kids are] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It’s not an either/or situation,” Mendes explained.

“I feel like it’s time,” the Hitch star added. “The list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I’d do. I don’t want to do anything violent. I don’t want to do something risqué. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!”

Mendes, who last starred in Lost River in 2014, previously opened up about adjusting her future family plans when she met the Canadian actor, 39.

“[Kids were] the furthest thing from my mind,” the fashion designer told Women’s Health in April 2019. “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

The Training Day star added at the time that she was “just starting to get out of survival mode … and feel like a person again,” explaining, “Every day is such a learning experience — they challenge you in so many ways. Like, I’m their mom. I have to rise up, and hopefully, most of the time I do, but sometimes it’s definitely maddening.”

When an Instagram troll bashed Gosling earlier this month for not letting Mendes “get out more,” she replied, “No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”