Ryan Reynolds got the Dwight Schrute treatment while promoting his and John Krasinski’s new movie, IF.

“Hey there I’m Ryan Reynolds, star of the upcoming film IF and if you ever …” Reynolds, 47, says in a Monday, February 5, clip to promote the movie.

As Reynolds begins to talk about If, he is interrupted by Randall Park walking into the shot claiming to be Krasinski, 44, who also stars in and directs the movie. Reynolds asks Park, 49, what he’s doing and he explains he’s talking about their new film.

“You’re not … you’re not John Krasinski. You’re Randall Park,” Reynolds explains. “John Krasinski is much shorter and less Asian than you are.”

Park continues with the bit and says he knows “it’s been a while” since they filmed IF but he’s confused as to why Reynolds is questioning. He claims the duo spent “four months together” and filmed for “10 hours” each day. Park also smiles directly into the camera as he gaslights Reynolds.

“10 hours a day? The real John Krasinski knows that I only work four hours a day,” Reynolds shares before picking up Park’s slip-up, asking “Did you just break the fourth wall?”

Park claims that he was only trying to “protect” Reynolds but the actor isn’t buying it. He begins to question Park by asking him about Krasinski’s wife. Park correctly responds that he’s married to Emily Blunt, who is also in the movie.

“Well, you just looked that up on Wikipedia. Where were you born?” Reynolds continues to ask. Park answers, “Boston,” to which Renyolds exclaims, “Wikipedia!”

Park then tries to convince Reynolds by introducing “footage” from the set.

“OK you know what the sneak peek can wait until Sunday,” he says. “So, Ryan and everyone please enjoy our behind-the-scenes video of me, John Krasinski, and Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds retorts, “You’re not John Krasinski.”

The clip continues with Park still playing the role of Krasinski talking about the project and on set interacting with the cast including Reynolds. The real-life Krasinski is nowhere to be seen.

Fans of The Office know this isn’t the first time Park has stolen Krasinski’s identity. The joke was first introduced to fans of The Office in season 9. Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert, decides to prank coworker Dwight (Rainn Wilson) by having his friend (Park) pretend to be him. Like the IF promo, Park commits to the role by doing some of Jim’s work assignments, kissing his wife, Pam (Jenna Fischer), and replacing Jim in a framed photo of their “family.”

While Park is not really in IF, there is an Office reunion. In addition to Reynolds and Krasinski, the film also stars Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on the beloved sitcom.

A sneak peak of IF will air during Super Bowl LVIII and the movie will hit theaters on May 17.