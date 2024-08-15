Ryan Reynolds couldn’t handle the heat.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans revealed that Reynolds, 47, told him he had been “avoiding” the famous culinary talk show until he finally said yes to appearing alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Hugh Jackman.

Appearing on the Wednesday, August 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Evans, 38, shared what it was like filming the July 2024 episode with Reynolds and Jackman, 55. Evans said he knew it “would be good” because of a chance encounter with the Deadpool actor before the shoot got underway.

“I’m walking around just looking for a bathroom … All of a sudden, behind me, I hear, ‘I’ve been avoiding this mother-effer for years.’ And I turn around, it’s just Ryan Reynolds walking towards me with a big smile on his face,” said Evans. “From that moment I knew it’d be a good episode.”

Reynolds and Jackman appeared on the July 25 episode of Hot Ones, eating chicken wings slathered in increasingly spicier hot sauces. During the episode, Reynolds revealed his wild — and ultimately scrapped — idea to shoot and market Deadpool & Wolverine under a fake name.

“The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop that was intentionally bad,” he said. “It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the perfect cop. And the poster says, ‘Alpha Cop: two cops, one brain, all balls.’”

“And it was meant to be kind of like horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine,” Reynolds explained.

Reynolds also shared that he was “shocked” that “some of our biggest surprises” didn’t get leaked online. Deadpool & Wolverine features several cameos, including Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner and Channing Tatum, in a nod to the 20th Century Fox-produced Marvel movies released in the 2000s.

Evans reprises his role, not as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, but as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from Fox’s first stab at the Fantastic Four franchise in the 2000s. Garner returns as Elektra from Fox’s Daredevil, Snipes as Blade, and Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23 from Logan. Tatum, meanwhile, finally gets to play X-Men character Gambit on the big screen. The actor was set to star in his own X-Men spinoff as the Cajun superhero, but it toiled in development at Fox and was eventually scrapped after Disney acquired the studio.