A career low? Ryan Reynolds reflected on his involvement in South Korea’s The Masked Singer — and the actor had more bad memories than good.

“When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this,'” Reynolds, 46, shared during a Today show appearance on Monday, November 7. “It was traumatic.”

The Marvel star added: “What’s crazy is I was in actual hell.”

During an overseas press tour to promote the Deadpool sequel in 2018, Reynolds made headlines for his cameo in South Korea’s iteration of The Masked Singer titled King of Masked Singer. The Canada native donned a unicorn mask and sparkly cape to perform “Tomorrow” from Annie.

“Hello, everybody. I’m so sorry about that song,” he said about his performance, noting that he “didn’t even tell” wife Blake Likely that he would be appearing on the show.

According to Reynolds, it was his decision to participate in the competition series. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” he recalled on Monday. “And at the time, this was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So, they said, ‘They have this show called The Masked Singer, which is huge in South Korea.’ I said, ‘We’re doing this show. We have to do that show.'”

The Free Guy actor noted it was “a big surprise” for the audience when he removed his mask, adding, “At the time, no westerner had been on that show before.”

Reynolds has since shifted his focus back to scripted acting roles — including the upcoming Deadpool 3 film. Earlier this year, the businessman confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be making his return as Wolverine in the highly anticipated movie.

“We’re extremely sad to have missed D23 but we’ve been working hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds explained during a promotional clip in September. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.”

In the video montage, Reynolds offered a comedic look at his preparation for Deadpool 3. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart,” he explained. “It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside, and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”

The footage ended with Reynolds asking Jackman, 53, if he was willing to reprise his role, adding, “But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

The Logan star replied, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”