The 2018 SAG Awards were a night to remember! From the cast of Veep’s hilarious acceptance speech to Rita Moreno honoring Morgan Freeman’s long career, Us Weekly recaps all the best moments of the night!

Kristen Bell as First-Ever Host

The Good Place star rocked her opening monologue as the 2018 SAG Awards ceremony’s first-ever host .

“We are living in a watershed moment in time and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence because fear and anger never win the race,” Bell said at the beginning of the show on Sunday, January 21. “Most importantly, regardless of our differences, we can all come together and delight in one thing: Frozen 2 is coming to theaters in 2019. I’m very excited!”

Veep Cast Makes Us LOL

When the cast of the HBO comedy took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Matt Walsh couldn’t help but crack a few jokes.

“I’d like to thank HBO, whose not here, sorry. I’d like to thank Julia, of course, our leader, who is unfortunately not here, sorry about that. I’d like to thank Dave Mandel who also is not here,” Walsh said. “Anna Chlumsky is in New York doing a play, that’s why she’s not here … We do sincerely love that you gave us this wonderful Grammy, thank you.”

Rita Moreno Gets Standing O

As one of the 12 people who have won an EGOT — an Emmy, a Grammy, a Oscar and a Tony — the West Side Story actress got a standing ovation from the crowd at the SAGs as she presented Freeman with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Honoring Morgan Freeman

“These moments in life usually call for an entire litany of thank you’s. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names, so I won’t try,” Freeman said while accepting the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award. “This is beyond honor. This is a place in history.”

The veteran actor has been nominated for four SAG Awards in the past, including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption and 2009’s Invictus. He won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Million Dollar Baby in 2004.

This Is Us Wins

The cast of This Is Us, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, were elated when it was announced they won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Brown, who won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series earlier in the evening, was so pumped he was screaming in the audience.

“To the people that watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace this show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion — We love you and thank you very much,” Ventimiglia said during the cast’s acceptance speech.

