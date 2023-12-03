Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer React to SNL’s Joke About 1st Lifetime Christmas Movie Sex Scene

By
Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer React to SNLs Joke About Lifetime Movie Sex Scene We Made It
Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/

Lifetime’s new Christmas movie that features its first-ever sex scene has everyone talking, and it was even a topic of conversation during Saturday Night Live.

“Next week, Lifetime will air their first Christmas movie featuring a sex scene,” Michael Che said during the variety show’s Weekend Update sketch on Saturday, December 2. “The sex scene will finally explain why Santa named that one reindeer Vixen. That’s a weird name for a reindeer, man.”

Writer (and Grey’s Anatomy alum) Sarah Drew and lead actress Jana Kramer weighed in on having their movie, A Cowboy Christmas Romance, featured on the show.

“My new movie made SNL,” Kramer, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3, alongside a clip from the show.

Hallmark Channel Leading Ladies Rhiannon Fish

Related: A Guide to Every Holiday Movie on TV This 2023 Season

Drew, 43, took to her own Instagram Story on Sunday and wrote, “Well, @nbcsnl made a joke about my movie #acowboychristmasromance. Does that mean I’ve made it?!”

The official Lifetime Instagram account also shared a video of the skit and captioned the post, “Lifetime officially made the naughty list.”

Sarah Drew and Jana Kramer React to SNLs Joke About Lifetime Movie Sex Scene We Made It
Courtesy of Lifetime

A Cowboy Christmas Romance follows real estate agent Lexie (Kramer) as she returns to her Arizona hometown to reclaim land belonging to rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn). When the two begin to form a connection, Lexie starts to question her own life choices and tries to restore her relationships with family members.

“It’s the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” Kramer revealed in a November episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.’ I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’”

An Unexpected Christmas

Related: All the Christmas Movies Starring ‘One Tree Hill’ Alumni: A Complete Guide

The One Tree Hill alum, who recently welcomed son Roman with fiancé Allan Russell, continued: “We’re on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”

The day after the filming, Kramer shared she poked fun at the scene and her pregnancy to costar Senn, 39. “I was like, ‘We made a baby!’” she joked.

Kramer also shared that Lifetime “didn’t cut anything,” adding she was “so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Drew, for her part, shared during the podcast episode her why she wanted to include the scene.

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Jana Kramer Relationship History

Related: Jana Kramer’s Relationship History: Past Engagements, Divorces and More

“It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table,’” she said. “I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.’”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres on Lifetime Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

In this article

bio photo Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer

Sarah Drew
Saturday Night Live Bio Us Weekly 603

Saturday Night Live

More Stories