Lifetime’s new Christmas movie that features its first-ever sex scene has everyone talking, and it was even a topic of conversation during Saturday Night Live.

“Next week, Lifetime will air their first Christmas movie featuring a sex scene,” Michael Che said during the variety show’s Weekend Update sketch on Saturday, December 2. “The sex scene will finally explain why Santa named that one reindeer Vixen. That’s a weird name for a reindeer, man.”

Writer (and Grey’s Anatomy alum) Sarah Drew and lead actress Jana Kramer weighed in on having their movie, A Cowboy Christmas Romance, featured on the show.

“My new movie made SNL,” Kramer, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3, alongside a clip from the show.

Drew, 43, took to her own Instagram Story on Sunday and wrote, “Well, @nbcsnl made a joke about my movie #acowboychristmasromance. Does that mean I’ve made it?!”

The official Lifetime Instagram account also shared a video of the skit and captioned the post, “Lifetime officially made the naughty list.”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance follows real estate agent Lexie (Kramer) as she returns to her Arizona hometown to reclaim land belonging to rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn). When the two begin to form a connection, Lexie starts to question her own life choices and tries to restore her relationships with family members.

“It’s the first [Lifetime] Christmas movie that has a sex scene,” Kramer revealed in a November episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting.’ I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’”

The One Tree Hill alum, who recently welcomed son Roman with fiancé Allan Russell, continued: “We’re on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”

The day after the filming, Kramer shared she poked fun at the scene and her pregnancy to costar Senn, 39. “I was like, ‘We made a baby!’” she joked.

Kramer also shared that Lifetime “didn’t cut anything,” adding she was “so happy that they really left it all in there.”

Drew, for her part, shared during the podcast episode her why she wanted to include the scene.

“It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table,’” she said. “I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.’”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres on Lifetime Saturday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.